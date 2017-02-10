Column: Commuter students need more class time options
I have two more semesters left at UTA before I graduate, which has me panicking with trying to lay out a proposed course schedule. I have a definite idea as to what courses I need to take to satisfy my degree requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|28 min
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Sun
|Political Atheist
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Gym that incorporates Mental Health
|Feb 6
|Daa6188
|1
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC