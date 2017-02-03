Clock Boy's Lawsuit Blows Up

A defamation lawsuit brought by Ahmed "Clock Boy" Mohamed's family against several political and media figures for defamation has been dismissed by a Texas judge. The lawsuit claimed the defendants - including media personality Glenn Beck, his multimedia platform, The Blaze, a local Fox affiliate, Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire, Jim Hanson of the Center for Security Policy, and Irving, Texas Mayor Beth Van Duyne - made libelous statements about Ahmed and the Mohamed family, after authorities removed Ahmed from his school for allegedly showing his teacher a bomb.

