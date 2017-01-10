Watch: Arlington burglary suspects use elderly couplea s credit cards at Irving Taco Bell, police...
Arlington police are looking for two burglary suspects accused of breaking into an elderly couple's home and later using their credit cards at several businesses in Irving. The suspects broke into the Arlington house in the 2000 block of Jubilee Trail Nov. 21 and took several pieces of jewelry, multiple electronics devices, passports and credit cards, Arlington police spokesman Steven Bartolotta said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|New Resident
|1,012
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Test
|Dec 26
|Juliette49
|3
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC