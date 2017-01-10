Watch: Arlington burglary suspects us...

Watch: Arlington burglary suspects use elderly couplea s credit cards at Irving Taco Bell, police...

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Arlington police are looking for two burglary suspects accused of breaking into an elderly couple's home and later using their credit cards at several businesses in Irving. The suspects broke into the Arlington house in the 2000 block of Jubilee Trail Nov. 21 and took several pieces of jewelry, multiple electronics devices, passports and credit cards, Arlington police spokesman Steven Bartolotta said.

