Thieves pretend to be city employees to get into people's homes, police say
Using the guise of City of Irving employees, thieves are attempting to enter people's homes and steal from them, police said. Irving police said the suspects pose as City of Irving Water Department employees and tell the homeowners they need access inside the house.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Jan 26
|ICE Capitan
|2
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Jan 22
|Jennifer
|2
|Irving TX getto
|Jan 12
|Yungin214
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
