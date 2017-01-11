Suit Against Glenn Beck, Other Hosts ...

Suit Against Glenn Beck, Other Hosts Over 'Clock Boy' Criticism Dismissed

11 min ago

The suit against TV and radio hosts GLENN BECK, BEN FERGUSON, and BEN SHAPIRO and other entities by the father of the TEXAS student whose homemade clock got him arrested when he brought it to school has been dismissed against everyone but SHAPIRO and IRVING, TX Mayor BETH VAN DUYNE, with SHAPIRO's motion to dismiss scheduled for a JANUARY 30th hearing and VAN DUYNE saying she has an agreement with the plaintiffs to dismiss the case against her as well, reports the WASHINGTON POST .

