Suit Against Glenn Beck, Other Hosts Over 'Clock Boy' Criticism Dismissed
The suit against TV and radio hosts GLENN BECK, BEN FERGUSON, and BEN SHAPIRO and other entities by the father of the TEXAS student whose homemade clock got him arrested when he brought it to school has been dismissed against everyone but SHAPIRO and IRVING, TX Mayor BETH VAN DUYNE, with SHAPIRO's motion to dismiss scheduled for a JANUARY 30th hearing and VAN DUYNE saying she has an agreement with the plaintiffs to dismiss the case against her as well, reports the WASHINGTON POST .
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Analyst
|1,017
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Wed
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Test
|Dec 26
|Juliette49
|3
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
