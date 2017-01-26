Secret Service 'Aware' of Video Showing Teacher Screaming ...
The Secret Service in Irving, Texas, told The Gateway Pundit Wednesday evening the agency is "aware" of a video posted to Instagram that shows a school teacher acting out an assassination of President Trump on Inauguration Day in front of students in class. The teacher is shown screaming, "Die!", as she fires a water pistol at a projected image of Trump.
