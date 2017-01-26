Secret Service 'Aware' of Video Showing Teacher Screaming ...

Secret Service 'Aware' of Video Showi...

The Secret Service in Irving, Texas, told The Gateway Pundit Wednesday evening the agency is "aware" of a video posted to Instagram that shows a school teacher acting out an assassination of President Trump on Inauguration Day in front of students in class. The teacher is shown screaming, "Die!", as she fires a water pistol at a projected image of Trump.

