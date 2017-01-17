Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese prepares IPO
The parent of Chuck E. Cheese has begun preparations for an initial public offering that could value the U.S. restaurant chain at more than $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The IPO would be a bet that Irving, Texas-based Chuck E. Cheese's arcade games and kid-focused activities will differentiate it in the minds of investors from other more commoditized restaurant chains that have failed to whet their appetite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Mon
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Jan 12
|Yungin214
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Test
|Dec 26
|Juliette49
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC