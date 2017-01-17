Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese prep...

Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese prepares IPO

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The parent of Chuck E. Cheese has begun preparations for an initial public offering that could value the U.S. restaurant chain at more than $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The IPO would be a bet that Irving, Texas-based Chuck E. Cheese's arcade games and kid-focused activities will differentiate it in the minds of investors from other more commoditized restaurant chains that have failed to whet their appetite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Atencion! Hola!!! Mon ICE Capitan 1
Irving TX getto Jan 12 Yungin214 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
Test Dec 26 Juliette49 3
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,522 • Total comments across all topics: 278,055,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC