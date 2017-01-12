ReadyCap Commercial, LLC Securitizes $189 Million of Real Estate...

Moody's Investors Service, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. assigned a "Aaa " and "AAA " rating, respectively to the senior most certificates of the approximately $162 million pool subset consisting of 61 fixed-rate assets including 42 whole mortgage loans and 19 senior participation interests in whole mortgage loans, each secured by first liens on 63 commercial and multifamily properties. "ReadyCap is excited to execute our third small balance CMBS securitization of commercial real estate loans," said Anuj Gupta, President of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. "We continue to progress as a nationwide multi-product real estate loan provider to the small balance marketplace ranging primarily from $1 million to $10 million in loans.

