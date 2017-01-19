Photo Flash: Mainstage Irving- Las Co...

Photo Flash: Mainstage Irving- Las Colinas Presents Five Women Wearing the Same Dress

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will continue its 2016-17 Razzle Dazzle season with the hilarious 1993 Alan Ball hit FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS. The production opens January 20 and runs through February 4 at the Irving Arts Center's Dupree Theater .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr HodaPharts 1,057
happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he... 9 hr ShortyMT 1
What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ... 10 hr JenniferTejeda 2
Busted. 16 hr Jennifer 2
Atencion! Hola!!! Jan 16 ICE Capitan 1
Irving TX getto Jan 12 Yungin214 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC