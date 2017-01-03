PE-backed Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen acquires largest franchisee
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, a full-service restaurant based in Irving, Texas, has completed its acquisition of 44 restaurant locations from Kentucky-based Greer Companies, the company's largest franchisee. The purchase increases Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen's corporately-owned restaurants to 139 out of the 164 locations nationwide, adding locations in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
