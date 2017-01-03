PE-backed Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen acquires largest franchisee

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, a full-service restaurant based in Irving, Texas, has completed its acquisition of 44 restaurant locations from Kentucky-based Greer Companies, the company's largest franchisee. The purchase increases Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen's corporately-owned restaurants to 139 out of the 164 locations nationwide, adding locations in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.