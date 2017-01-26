Oros joining HD Vest as CEO

Former Fidelity RIA chief Bob Oros has landed at HD Vest Financial Services, a top broker-dealer specializing in helping tax accountants expand into full-scale financial planning. Oros will take over as CEO of HD Vest Financial Services on Feb. 28. The Irving, Texas company moved up to the 17th largest IBD in the country in 2015 from 20th in 2014, according to the most recent rankings by Financial Planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Planning.