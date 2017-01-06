Onions spilled from overturned semi h...

Onions spilled from overturned semi have commuters crying in Irving

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

An overturned 18-wheeler sent onions rolling across a highly trafficked exit ramp on State Highway 114 in Irving Friday morning. The crash shut down eastbound lanes of the highway, between Spur 482 and 183, just after 6 a.m., KXAS-TV reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr New Resident 1,001
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
Test Dec 26 Juliette49 3
Hookers Dec 26 Jim 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
News Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08) Dec 19 ebutler11 472
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,239 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,019

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC