New Resins & Additives Galore at K 2016
A wide range of interesting developments in materials technologies were sprinkled in with some intriguing announcements of new ventures at K 2016. Potential applications for Solvay's Technyl 4 Earth, a nylon 66 recycled from airbags, include automotive air filters, electronic components, and consumer goods.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Thu
|ICE Capitan
|2
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Jan 22
|Jennifer
|2
|Irving TX getto
|Jan 12
|Yungin214
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
