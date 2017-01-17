Michaels Craft Store Is Leaving The H...

Michaels Craft Store Is Leaving The Highlands in Ohio County

The Michaels craft store at The Highlands will close in less than six weeks as the corporation has decided not to renew the store's lease. Store manager Dorothy Curry confirmed the store will close by Feb. 23 - or perhaps sooner, depending on sales.

