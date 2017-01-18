La Quinta to explore split, shares up nearly 4%
The deal could involve "spinning off our owned real estate assets as a separate company," La Quinta said in a statement. There is "no assurance" the split will happen, the Irving, Texas, company said.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Jan 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Jan 12
|Yungin214
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Test
|Dec 26
|Juliette49
|3
