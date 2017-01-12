Irving Police Upgrades Charges Agains...

Irving Police Upgrades Charges Against Allante Edwards to Capital Murder

Wednesday

Update: 17 Month Old, Olivia Cangemi, was transported on Janury 4th to Children's Medical Center by ambulence. Doctors diagnosed Olivia with bleeding in the brain, brain swelling, bruising on the forehead, small bruising on the chest, healing rib fractures and elevated liver enzymes, which indicates possible abdominal trauma.

