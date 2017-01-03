Irving Police Make 10 Arrests for DWI During New Year Weekend...

Irving Police Make 10 Arrests for DWI...

The Irving Police Department conducted DWI No-Refusal operations over the New Year's Eve holiday weekend. The operations took place on the nights of Friday, December 30th and Saturday, December 31st by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

