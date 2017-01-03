Irving Police Make 10 Arrests for DWI During New Year Weekend...
The Irving Police Department conducted DWI No-Refusal operations over the New Year's Eve holiday weekend. The operations took place on the nights of Friday, December 30th and Saturday, December 31st by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Test
|Dec 26
|Juliette49
|3
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC