Irving plans radio show tribute in honor of Martin Luther King...

The City of Irving will honor the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. The annual observance of the humanitarian and civil rights leader's legacy will feature a radio show tribute including the news, pop culture, politics, sports and history of the 1960s. The event will present a compilation of audio, video and live performances from leading vocal and performing artists.

