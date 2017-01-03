Irving plans radio show tribute in honor of Martin Luther King...
The City of Irving will honor the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. The annual observance of the humanitarian and civil rights leader's legacy will feature a radio show tribute including the news, pop culture, politics, sports and history of the 1960s. The event will present a compilation of audio, video and live performances from leading vocal and performing artists.
