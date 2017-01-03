Irving plans radio show tribute in honor of Martin Luther King...

Irving plans radio show tribute in ho...

The City of Irving will honor the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. The annual observance of the humanitarian and civil rights leader's legacy will feature a radio show tribute including the news, pop culture, politics, sports and history of the 1960s. The event will present a compilation of audio, video and live performances from leading vocal and performing artists.

