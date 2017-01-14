Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne dismissed...

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne dismissed from crumbling 'clock boy' defamation suit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne has been dismissed from a crumbling defamation lawsuit brought by the father of Ahmed Mohamed, the MacArthur High student who was detained by police in 2015 when a homemade clock he brought to school was mistaken for a bomb. Attorneys for his father, Mohamed Mohamed, agreed to a voluntary dismissal of Van Duyne, according to a news release issued Friday from the city of Irving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr Willie Granville 1,025
Irving TX getto Thu Yungin214 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
Test Dec 26 Juliette49 3
Hookers Dec 26 Jim 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,696 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC