Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne dismissed from crumbling 'clock boy' defamation suit
Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne has been dismissed from a crumbling defamation lawsuit brought by the father of Ahmed Mohamed, the MacArthur High student who was detained by police in 2015 when a homemade clock he brought to school was mistaken for a bomb. Attorneys for his father, Mohamed Mohamed, agreed to a voluntary dismissal of Van Duyne, according to a news release issued Friday from the city of Irving.
