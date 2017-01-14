Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne dismissed from crumbling 'clock boy' defamation suit

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne has been dismissed from a crumbling defamation lawsuit brought by the father of Ahmed Mohamed, the MacArthur High student who was detained by police in 2015 when a homemade clock he brought to school was mistaken for a bomb. Attorneys for his father, Mohamed Mohamed, agreed to a voluntary dismissal of Van Duyne, according to a news release issued Friday from the city of Irving.

