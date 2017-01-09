Irving man charged in child-abuse cas...

Irving man charged in child-abuse case that left 1-year-old girl dead, 6-month-old boy injured

Monday

An Irving man has been charged in a child-abuse case in which a 1-year-old girl died after she was found with severe brain and internal injuries. Police were called to a home Wednesday in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive, near East Irving Boulevard, after a person there was reported unconscious.

