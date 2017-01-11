Irving Hits 30-year Construction Record
As reported by the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, the state's strong economy, combined with Irving's numerous transportation assets, are translating to a massive increase in national and international corporate, commercial and retail development. During the past fiscal year, Irving's construction valuation topped $819 million - the highest in 30 years.
