HMC Adds Holiday Inn Express DFW North to Portfolio
Hospitality Management Corporation has added the 163-room Holiday Inn Express DFW North in Irving, TX to its portfolio of managed hotels. The company is continuing its ongoing business expansion, which is made up of full-service, conference center, select-service and limited-service hotels.
