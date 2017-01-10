Glenn Beck among those dismissed from...

Glenn Beck among those dismissed from 'clock boy' defamation suit

20 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Glenn Beck, his television network and a conservative think tank have been dismissed from a defamation lawsuit filed by the father of Ahmed Mohamed, the Irving teen who became famous after his arrest for bringing a homemade clock to school. District Judge Maricela Moore on Monday tossed the claims against Beck and his network TheBlaze, plus those against the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Security Policy and executive vice president Jim Hanson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Irving, TX

