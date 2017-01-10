Glenn Beck among those dismissed from 'clock boy' defamation suit
Glenn Beck, his television network and a conservative think tank have been dismissed from a defamation lawsuit filed by the father of Ahmed Mohamed, the Irving teen who became famous after his arrest for bringing a homemade clock to school. District Judge Maricela Moore on Monday tossed the claims against Beck and his network TheBlaze, plus those against the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Security Policy and executive vice president Jim Hanson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|26 min
|Wang
|1,014
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Test
|Dec 26
|Juliette49
|3
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC