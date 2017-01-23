Forever Young Records Remains Closed ...

Forever Young Records Remains Closed After Storm Damage

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Dallas Observer

Forever Young Records in Grand Prairie has been forced to close temporarily after high winds tore apart their roof Sunday evening and resulted in water damage to much of the store's merchandise. Last Sunday night, a local institution for music lovers took a massive hit as high winds and rain battered the area.

