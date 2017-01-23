Forever Young Records Remains Closed After Storm Damage
Forever Young Records in Grand Prairie has been forced to close temporarily after high winds tore apart their roof Sunday evening and resulted in water damage to much of the store's merchandise. Last Sunday night, a local institution for music lovers took a massive hit as high winds and rain battered the area.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|4 hr
|ShortyMT
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|18 hr
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Sun
|Jennifer
|2
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Jan 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Jan 12
|Yungin214
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
