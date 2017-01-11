Five Women Wearing the Same Dress Coming to MainStage Irving-Las Colinas This Winter
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will continue its 2016-17 Razzle Dazzle season with the hilarious 1993 Alan Ball hit FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS. The production opens January 20 and runs through February 4 at the Irving Arts Center's Dupree Theater .
