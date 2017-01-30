Family's Unique Burial Plot

Family's Unique Burial Plot

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Choosing a final resting place can be a difficult decision for any family. But back in the late 1800s, it was an easy decision for the Tompkins family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Atencion! Hola!!! Jan 26 ICE Capitan 2
What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ... Jan 23 ShortyMT 3
happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he... Jan 22 ShortyMT 1
Busted. Jan 22 Jennifer 2
Irving TX getto Jan 12 Yungin214 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC