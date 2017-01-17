Dallas County Republicans Cheer the New President
Dallas County Republicans gathered at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving to watch President Donald Trump take the oath of office Friday. "Donald Trump, I believe, is going to make a great president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 17
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Jan 16
|ICE Capitan
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Jan 12
|Yungin214
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Test
|Dec 26
|Juliette49
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC