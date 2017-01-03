Dallas-County 33 mins ago 12:41 p.m.Faith Johnson sworn in as Dallas County district attorney
"All my life I have wanted to serve the public and I have," DA Johnson said during the ceremony. "I am grateful to God for this opportunity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Victim
|175
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Test
|Dec 26
|Juliette49
|3
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
|where's leeanne barnett ? (Dec '12)
|Dec 5
|Back Again
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC