Continue reading Muslims and supporters call for understanding in 'friendship, not suspicion'

Muslim leaders and their supporters on Wednesday denounced what they called growing bigotry against people of the Islamic faith, citing a "loyalty oath" they say a Texas state legislator wants them to take, and the looming temporary ban on many refugees issued by President Donald Trump. "We will not tolerate it," said Imam Omar Suleiman in a news conference in Irving, a city with a large concentration of Muslims and foreign-born people.

