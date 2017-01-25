Continue reading Muslims and supporters call for understanding in 'friendship, not suspicion'

Continue reading Muslims and supporte...

59 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Muslim leaders and their supporters on Wednesday denounced what they called growing bigotry against people of the Islamic faith, citing a "loyalty oath" they say a Texas state legislator wants them to take, and the looming temporary ban on many refugees issued by President Donald Trump. "We will not tolerate it," said Imam Omar Suleiman in a news conference in Irving, a city with a large concentration of Muslims and foreign-born people.

Read more at Dallas Morning News.

