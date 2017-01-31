Continue reading Irving mayor dismissed from 'clock boy' defamation suit

Continue reading Irving mayor dismiss...

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne has been dismissed from a defamation lawsuit filed by the father of a teen detained by police in 2015 for bringing a homemade clock to school that was mistaken for a bomb. The dismissal was granted Tuesday in a Dallas County district court days after the teen's father, Mohamed Mohamed, agreed to dismiss the mayor from the suit.

