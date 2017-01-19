Continue reading Former Grapevine volleyball coach gets 15 years for raping teenager on team
A former Grapevine volleyball coach has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager on his team. Damian Merrick, 49, who owned the Grapevine Volleyball Club, was convicted Friday of one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of delivering marijuana to a child.
