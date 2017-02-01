Cause of 9-1-1 data feed issues determined
The Central Texas Council of Governments determined the cause of the loss of 911 data feeds in Milam County two weeks ago. The problem was initially reported in Milam and Lampasas County after 911 operators could not see data on their computers, such as name, address and phone numbers of those calling.
