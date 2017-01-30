Boy Scouts open membership to transgender boys
The Boy Scouts of America says it will begin accepting members based on the gender indicated on their applications, opening the door for transgender children to become scouts. The Boy Scouts of America National office is pictured here in Irving, Texas.
