Book This: The Personal Pizza Grows U...

Book This: The Personal Pizza Grows Up at Persona Wood-Fired Pizzeria

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Dallas Observer

By most measures, hanging the VPN logo in your pizzeria is a badge of honor, a statement that your establishment meets the strict requirements that respect the traditions of Neapolitan pizza-making. In DFW, Cavalli Pizza in Irving gained notice for becoming the first VPN-certified pizzeria in Texas .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ... Jan 23 ShortyMT 3
happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he... Jan 22 ShortyMT 1
Busted. Jan 22 Jennifer 2
Atencion! Hola!!! Jan 16 ICE Capitan 1
Irving TX getto Jan 12 Yungin214 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC