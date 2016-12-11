Thieves hit Kidd Kraddick studio, steal thousands worth of electronics, gear, Irving police say
Several thousand dollars worth of equipment and electronics were stolen from the Kidd Kraddick studio over the weekend, Irving police said. The studio in the 200 block of East Last Colinas Boulevard was broken into between 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Bgriffen
|29
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 7
|The OVERSEER
|2
|where's leeanne barnett ? (Dec '12)
|Dec 5
|Back Again
|2
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec 5
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Nov 26
|Bartendet
|9
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC