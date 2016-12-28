R. L. Stine, Veronica Roth, Maggie Stiefvater top long list of authors at teen book festival

Horror icon R.L. Stine - Goosebumps writer and Stephen King gateway drug - tops the list of 81 young adult authors who will descend on Irving Convention Center on March 4. Writers run the gamut from science fiction and fantasy to mystery and romance. Some of the big names include Veronica Roth , Victoria Aveyard , Benjamin Alire Saenz , Maggie Stiefvater and Amy Ephron .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.