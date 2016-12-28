R. L. Stine, Veronica Roth, Maggie St...

R. L. Stine, Veronica Roth, Maggie Stiefvater top long list of authors at teen book festival

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Horror icon R.L. Stine - Goosebumps writer and Stephen King gateway drug - tops the list of 81 young adult authors who will descend on Irving Convention Center on March 4. Writers run the gamut from science fiction and fantasy to mystery and romance. Some of the big names include Veronica Roth , Victoria Aveyard , Benjamin Alire Saenz , Maggie Stiefvater and Amy Ephron .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Sun Victim 175
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
Test Dec 26 Juliette49 3
Hookers Dec 26 Jim 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
News Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08) Dec 19 ebutler11 472
where's leeanne barnett ? (Dec '12) Dec 5 Back Again 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,909 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,637

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC