Public Meeting Will Discuss Extension of Conflans Road...

The Texas Department of Transportation , in conjunction with the City of Irving, proposes extending Conflans Road at its western end from State Highway 161 to Valley View Lane. As a result, TxDOT will hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd., to discuss and receive public comments on the proposed project.

