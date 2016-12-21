Public Meeting Will Discuss Extension...

Public Meeting Will Discuss Extension of Conflans Road...

Thursday Dec 22

The Texas Department of Transportation , in conjunction with the City of Irving, proposes extending Conflans Road at its western end from State Highway 161 to Valley View Lane. As a result, TxDOT will hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd., to discuss and receive public comments on the proposed project.

Irving, TX

