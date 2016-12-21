Optimism for San Diego, Oakland lacki...

Optimism for San Diego, Oakland lacking at NFL meetings

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: NBC29

Bill Cosby's lawyers insist the 79-year-old actor has vision and memory problems that make it difficult for him to help defend himself in his upcoming sexual assault trial. Bill Cosby's lawyers on Wednesday attacked what they called "vague, remote and often inconsistent" allegations from a slew of women whom prosecutors are seeking to call as witnesses at his sexual assault trial next year.

