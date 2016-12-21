Justices take up appeal of men convic...

Justices take up appeal of men convicted in 1984 gang murder

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court will consider whether to overturn the convictions of seven men found guilty of a notorious 1984 murder in the nation's capital. The justices said Wednesday they will decide whether prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that could have exonerated the men accused of killing 48-year-old Catherine Fuller.

Irving, TX

