Couple sues Fluor over explosion at chemical plant in Mexico that killed 32, injured at least 136

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A husband and wife are suing an Irving-based engineering and construction company for its role in an April explosion at a chemical plant in southern Mexico that killed 32 workers and injured at least 136. The suit was filed by Juan Gomez Lopez and Kenia Itzel Valle Mata, both 20 and from Mexico, in Dallas County last week against Fluor Corporation, a multi-national, Fortune 500 company.

