Continue reading Irving's home for homeless young men moving, plans to expand for women
The city's only home for homeless youth is relocating in what has been described as an "amicable and mutual decision" with the city to re-purpose the current site. La Buena Vida Youth Leadership Foundation's home for young men, located in the 200 block of Alpine Court, will move to an undisclosed north central Irving location Monday, as part of a plan to switch to a privatized business model.
