Clubs ratify new Collective Bargaining Agreement
Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Wednesday that the owners of the Major League Clubs have ratified the new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association. A tentative agreement was reached in Irving, Texas on Nov. 30, prior to the Dec. 1 expiration of the previous labor contract, and its terms were jointly released by the parties on Dec. 2. The five-year agreement, which extends through the 2021 season, matches the two previous labor contracts as the longest in the game's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Bgriffen
|29
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 7
|The OVERSEER
|2
|where's leeanne barnett ? (Dec '12)
|Dec 5
|Back Again
|2
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec 5
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Nov 26
|Bartendet
|9
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC