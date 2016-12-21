Clubs ratify new Collective Bargaining Agreement

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Wednesday that the owners of the Major League Clubs have ratified the new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association. A tentative agreement was reached in Irving, Texas on Nov. 30, prior to the Dec. 1 expiration of the previous labor contract, and its terms were jointly released by the parties on Dec. 2. The five-year agreement, which extends through the 2021 season, matches the two previous labor contracts as the longest in the game's history.

