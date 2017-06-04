Will other ailing athletes follow Cvijanovic's example?

Former Illinois football player Simon Cvijanovic, left, speaks while his lawyers Bob Greimer, middle, and Dan Kotin look on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Chicago. After convincing his alma mater to cut him a quarter-million dollar check for medical issues stemming from playing three seasons on Illinois' offensive line, Simon Cvijanovic has set out on a new course: Helping scores of other college athletes who suffered like he did - and have sought his counsel, via private Twitter messages - get the same result.

