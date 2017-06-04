Will other ailing athletes follow Cvijanovic's example?
Former Illinois football player Simon Cvijanovic, left, speaks while his lawyers Bob Greimer, middle, and Dan Kotin look on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Chicago. After convincing his alma mater to cut him a quarter-million dollar check for medical issues stemming from playing three seasons on Illinois' offensive line, Simon Cvijanovic has set out on a new course: Helping scores of other college athletes who suffered like he did - and have sought his counsel, via private Twitter messages - get the same result.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|12 hr
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 29
|Climate Science
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|12
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC