St. John Gives Pink Slips to More Than 100 Workers
Notices were given to workers and news of the layoffs was filed with the state Department of Employment Development in late April. The venerable Southern California luxury label is shifting some of its manufacturing jobs from its sprawling facilities in Irvine, Calif., to its plant in Tijuana, Mexico, while more jobs are being shifted to a contractor in Glendale, Calif., and to Chinese factories, said Bruce Fetter, president, chief executive and chief operating officer at St. John.
