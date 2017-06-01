Irvine council schedules special meeting to decide where to build...

IRVINE After years of debate, the City Council has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday, June 6, to choose a site for what is slated as Orange County's first veterans cemetery. Mayor Don Wagner and Councilwoman Melissa Fox asked for the meeting after being notified last week that the state would be providing $30 million, less than expected, as its share of the cost of the cemetery construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.