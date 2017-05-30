EMILY's List Backs Walters Challenger in First 2018 Endorsement
Democrat Katie Porter, right, has already been endorsed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her bid for California's 45th District seat. In its first endorsement of the 2018 cycle, EMILY's List is backing Katie Porter, a law professor challenging California Republican Rep. Mimi Walters .
