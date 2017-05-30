California House race is a test of La...

California House race is a test of Latino, Korean influence

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

On the rowdy streets of the Koreatown district a few miles from downtown Los Angeles, it doesn't take long to recognize the favorite candidate for an open U.S. House seat: Blue-and-gold campaign posters for Robert Lee Ahn greet diners at bustling dumpling houses and noodle shops. The candidacy of Ahn, the son of Korean immigrants, in the 34th Congressional District has become a celebrated cause in a neighborhood where Korean barbecue restaurants and Korean-language signs testify to the neighborhood's name and Asian-influenced history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Story Teller 4,847
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 29 Climate Science 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) May 25 Musikologist 12
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Ido 3
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC