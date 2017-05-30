Adolescent achievements: Victor Valley High celebrates 390 graduates
Draped in green and white caps and gowns, 390 Victor Valley High School graduates commemorated their achievement on Thursday evening as they became the school's 101st graduating class. With the class motto being “Class of 2017...because the 90s saved the best for last,” these graduates aimed to go out with a bang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|13 hr
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 29
|Climate Science
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|12
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Ido
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC