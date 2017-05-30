Adolescent achievements: Victor Valle...

Adolescent achievements: Victor Valley High celebrates 390 graduates

Draped in green and white caps and gowns, 390 Victor Valley High School graduates commemorated their achievement on Thursday evening as they became the school's 101st graduating class. With the class motto being “Class of 2017...because the 90s saved the best for last,” these graduates aimed to go out with a bang.

