Walk for Wishes at Irvine's Great Park raises nearly $130,000
Wish Kids Alexi Marincovich, left, and Noelle Hermes get high fives from the Irvine High School Make-A-Wish Club during the Orange County Walk for Wishes at the Orange County Great Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Irvine, Calif. Wish Kids Alexi Marincovich, left, and Noelle Hermes get high fives from the Irvine High School Make-A-Wish Club during the Orange County Walk for Wishes at the Orange County Great Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Irvine, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Juan
|643
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC