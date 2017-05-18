Voter ID laws harm minorities unfairly: courts
The 2010 GOP wave swept in a number of new governors and state legislators eager to crack down on voter fraud with stricter voter ID, registration and early-voting laws. But federal courts have begun to push back, finding in some cases that the laws were too broad and, in at least a few instances, that lawmakers were discriminating against minorities by tamping down their ability to cast ballots.
